Mings Deserves To Be In England’s 2022 World Cup Squad -Gerrard

Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard has thrown his weight behind Tyrone Mings to make the England squad going to the 2022 World Cup.

Gerrard made this know in a chat with Daily mail, where he said that Mings has done enough to be in the England squad.

“I watched the England games very closely and there was one player on my mind through them,” Daily mail quoted Gerrard as saying.

“I know for a fact that Tyrone will be thinking the same – that if he keeps this form up, for me, he plays.

“He doesn’t just go into the squad, he plays. If he brings his best attributes and keeps his form, in a back three, Tyrone can play in that team, for sure. He’s got all the attributes in his locker.”

‘He’s rolled his sleeves up, it’s actually put him closer to his best form and that was the idea behind it.’

