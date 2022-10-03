Nigeria, Benin On Alert As CAF Re-Opens Bids For AFCON 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has re-opened bids for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

CAF formally stripped Guinea of the rights to host AFCON 2025 on Saturday.

The rights withdrawal followed a meeting on Friday in Conakry between Guinea’s interim president, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, and CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Read Also: Lookman Thrilled To Score Decisive Goal For Atalanta Vs Fiorentina

Guinea’s inability was due to its infrastructure and facilities not being ready to host a 24-team tournament.

It would be recalled that erstwhile president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick once stated that the country would be willing to co-host AFCON 2025 with next door neighbour, Benin Republic.

Cote d’ voire will host the next edition of the AFCON in 2023.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…