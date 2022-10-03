Okafor Arrested At Lagos Airport For Cocaine Trafficking

A former Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Junior Okafor has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for cocaine trafficking.

This was disclosed in a statement released on the NDLEA Twitter handle.

Okafor was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on board an Ethiopian airlines flight with 1.40kg crack cocaine concealed in his bags.



An indigene of Arochukwu Local Government, Abia State, Okafor was arrested on Monday 26 September 2022 after anti-narcotic officers discovered he concealed the illicit substance in the handles of his bags and padded the top edges of same with the class A drug.

And during preliminary interview, the 33-year-old disclosed that he was a former player with University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons…