Ronaldo Would Have Made A Difference Against Man City

Rio Ferdinand has condemned Man United coach, Erik Ten Hag’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the entire duration of the team’s heavy loss to Man City.

Recall that United were demolished 6-3 by Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium as hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden sealed a 6-3 victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, in a chat with FIVE YouTube channel, the former England international noted that midfielder Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo are being disrespected at Manchester United.

“Casemiro’s another one, he’s sitting there going, ‘I’ve won five Champions Leagues with this team’,’ Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel after United’s defeat to City.

Read Also: ‘Manchester United Disrespecting Ronaldo’ —Keane

“He is a fantastic defensive midfielder, one of, if not the best, in the world before he came to Man United.

“The geeze [Casemiro] hasn’t been given a chance, he hasn’t been given a fair crack of the…