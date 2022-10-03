UCL: Rangers Can Shock Liverpool If…-Dalglish Warns

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has warned the Reds that Rangers could pull a big upset in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame Ajax in their last Champions League outing after being beaten by Napoli in their opening group game.

Dalglish believes Liverpool will be in for a ‘difficult’ game when they face Rangers – despite the ‘rude awakening’ Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have had in the Champions League this season.

Dalglish said: “Rangers have stepped in with the big boys, but that is not to say they can’t compete, that is not to say they won’t get a result against Liverpool.

“Rangers got a rude awakening in their first game against a very good Ajax side, who played very well at Anfield.

“Look what happened to Rangers in their last game. Rangers had a foreign referee and he refereed the game in the same way he would in his home country, Spain.

“It is not like the old days when it was more physical….