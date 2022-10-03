Varane To Undergo Scan On Ankle Injury

Raphael Varane will undergo a scan on his ankle injury on Monday after being forced out of Manchester United’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

United were convincingly beaten at the Etihad Stadium as hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden sealed a deserved win for the Premier League champions.

Varane, meanwhile, hurt his left ankle in the first half and was replaced by Victor Lindelof after just 40 minutes.

And L’Equipe reported that Varane has suffered a sprain and will undergo further tests on Monday once the swelling has reduced in order to determine the extent of the injury.

The former Real Madrid defender had established himself as part of Ten Hag’s first-choice defensive pairing alongside summer signing Lisandro Martinez.

Also Read: Nigeria, Benin On Alert As CAF Re-Opens Bids For AFCON 2025

But Ten Hag now faces issues at the heart of his defence as United are already without Harry Maguire, who missed the derby against City due to a…