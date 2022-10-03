Why Potter Must Emulate Mourinho’s Pattern At Chelsea –Terry

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, has advised Graham Potter to embrace Jose Mourinho’s pattern of play and management skills with the Blues.

Recall that Potter was appointed after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel few weeks back.

Potter drew his first game in charge in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg and secured a late win at Crystal Palace on his first Premier League outing with the Blues on Saturday.

In an interview with beIN Sports, Terry Advised Potter to apply Mourinho’s pattern if he must succeed at Chelsea.

He said on beIN Sports: “I think you get them onside by day one, everyone is going to be watching. That first meeting, the first training session: how does he conduct himself? How does he hold himself? Can he handle this big dressing room?

“And if he’s come in and put his marker down from day one, players go, ‘Ooh hello’. Pretty much like we did when Mourinho…