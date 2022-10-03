Williams is like Gyan, Black Stars should Benefit From him –Preko

Former Ghana striker, Yaw Preko, has compared Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams to the legendary Asamoah Gyan ahead of the Black Stars’ fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be held in Asia between November 20 and December 18.

Williams, 28, recently switched international allegiance to Ghana and he represented the Black Stars in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Brazil on 23 September at the Stade Oceane, France, and the 1-0 win over Nicaragua on 27 September at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain.

In an interview with Angel TV as quoted by Ghanaweb.com, Preko encouraged the Black Stars of Ghana to play to Williams’ strengths stating he is as resourceful as Gyan on the pitch.

“We should make good use of Williams and benefit more from him, he’s more like Asamoah Gyan,” Preko…