Arteta Confident Gabriel Jesus Will Be Included In Brazil’s World Cup Squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is convinced Gabriel Jesus will be included

in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Jesus was left out of the squad for the pre-World Cup friendlies against the Black Stars of Ghana and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The striker has been in fantastic form for the Gunners this season since switching.the Etihad for Emirates.

Arteta believed Jesus’ impressive scoring form will earn him in the Selecao squad.

“It’s about understanding how he is taking the news, how he is feeling and how we can help him,” Daily Cannon quoted Arteta as saying.

“It’s about putting his head down and taking it on the chin. The only thing he can do is try to keep playing at the level he’s been at – or better – and make it difficult for the national team to leave him out.”

Jesus has scored 19 goals in 56 appearances for the Selecao.

He has scored five goals and registered three assists in eight Premier League outings for Arsenal this season.

Brazil are in Group G…