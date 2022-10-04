‘Awoniyi, Dennis Should Be Questioning Move To Nottingham Forest’ —Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says the duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis should be questioning their decision to join struggling Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Awoniyi, Dennis and their Forest teammates have endured a poor start to life back in the Premier League since their promotion last season.

Under fire manager Steve Cooper’s side have only won one out of their opening eight league games this season.

Things got worse on Monday night when Forest were hammered 4-0 by local rivals Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

Both Awoniyi and Dennis were in action for Forest but could not help their side avoid the embarrassing defeat.

While Awoniyi has scored two goals in eight Premier League appearances, Dennis is yet to open his account after five outing.

And reacting to the latest setback for Forest Udeze, speaking on Brila FM said:”Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis should be thinking about their move to Nottingham Forest. Dennis most especially…