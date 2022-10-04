Etebo Arrives Greece To Complete Aris Thessaloniki Transfer

Oghenekaro Etebo has arrived Greece to complete his long- awaited move to Aris Thessaloniki.

Etebo, according to the Greek Super League club arrived Thessaloniki on Tuesday afternoon.

“Oghenekaro Peter Etebo in Thessaloniki!,reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The combative midfielder penned a contract with the Greek Super League outfit before the end of the summer transfer window in the European country.

The 26-year-old was however unable to link up with his new club as result of visa delay.

Etebo joining the former Greek Super League champions from Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City.

He spent last season on loan at Watford.

