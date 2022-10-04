Falcons Vs Japan Friendly: Plumptre, Nnadozie Arrive Camp

The quartet of Ashleigh Plumptre, Ifeoma Onumonu, Michelle Alozie and Chiamaka Nnadozie, have arrived Kobe today (Tuesday) ahead of the Super Falcons international friendly with Japan billed for Thursday 6th October.

The arrival of the four players was confirmed on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

Aside the four players, head coach Randy Waldrum and his assistant Lauren Gregg also arrived the Falcons camp today for the friendly.

Meanwhile, the latest arrivals means there are 12 players currently in camp.

The Falcons have lost their last four games while Japan, who won the 2011 FIFA women’s World Cup in Germany, are unbeaten in their last five.

The last time the Falcons won a game was in July when they pipped Cameroon 1-0, in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This would be the fourth meeting between the Falcons and Japan.

Both teams first met in the group stage of the…