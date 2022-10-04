‘Foden Must Be In England’s Starting Lineup At 2022 World Cup’ —Neville

Former England defender, Gary Neville, has stated that Manchester City forward Phil Foden must be in England’s starting lineup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Foden has been in fantastic form for Manchester City this season scoring six goals and registering two assists from 11 games in all competitions.

While speaking on Sky Sports Neville hailed Foden as a generational talent.

“I feel strongly on the forward options,” Neville said.

“I love a lot of those players but if we can’t find a starting position for Phil Foden in our national team I think that’s a real problem.

“He’s a generational talent. He’s a different level in that sense. That feels more wrong to me than Trent Alexander Arnold.”

Foden has scored two goals in 18 games for the Three Lions of England. He has scored five goals and recorded two assists from eight Premier League appearances this season.

England are in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, Iran and the United States of…