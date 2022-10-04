‘He Is Playing With Incredible Consistency’ – Lampard Lavishes Praise On Iwobi

Everton manager, Frank Lampard has showered encomium on Alex Iwobi again after another Impressive performance for the Toffees against Southampton.

Iwobi maintained his consistent performance as the Merseysiders recorded a 2-1 win at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

It was Everton’s first away victory of the campaign and second win in the Premier League this term.

Iwobi as usual played a crucial role in the win setting up Dwight McNeil’s winning goal on 54 minutes.

“He is playing with incredible consistency,” Lampard told The Times.

“He did a lot for us last season, played some games at No 8 and I really liked him. It suited his talent, in terms of strength and quality of pass.

“He has so many talents. I would not like to have played against him as a player. He can run and run.”

Iwobi has played every minutes of Everton’s eight Premier League games this season.

The Nigeria international has provided four assists for the club.

