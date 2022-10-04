‘I Feel More Motivated Now’ –Tomori Speaks Ahead Chelsea

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori, has revealed that he feel more motivated to face Chelsea in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

According to Tomori, he is now more ruthless in his game since leaving Chelsea last year.

“I kind of knew we would draw Chelsea before the draw came out so the fact it has happened now is really exciting.

“It was a suspicion. I just thought it would be Chelsea because I felt it would happen. When it came out I remember my friends were all saying ‘you knew it, you knew it’.

“Coming from Chelsea, being English there is probably added motivation.

“Going back to Stamford Bridge, where it all started is a chance to show myself again.

“In Italy they are notorious for being good defenders, tough to beat, being nasty, stuff like that. It’s definitely something I’ve picked up.

“I think I’m cleverer.

“Little fouls or positioning…