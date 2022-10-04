Inter Must Stop Barcelona From Keeping Possession –Inz

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has warned his players to ensure that they prevent Barcelona from having possession of the ball in today’s Champions League game.

Recall that Inter go into the game on the back of defeat to AS Roma. A first loss to the Giallorossi since 2017 leaves them stranded adrift of Serie A’s top six, and suffering four defeats in eight matches equals the Milan club’s slowest start to a season throughout their top-flight history.

Both sides have seen off Viktoria Plzen but lost to Bayern Munich, but the hosts have endured their worst Serie A start for 11 years while their Catalan counterparts are unbeaten in seven La Liga games to date.

But Inzaghi in a chat with TribalFootball, stated that he’s confident the team will get the necessary result.

“Saturday was a bad defeat, clearly undeserved.

Read Also: UCL: Inter Must Stop Barcelona From Keeping Possession –Inzaghi

“But this makes us understand even better what football is: in matches…