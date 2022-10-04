Iwobi Enjoying New Lease Of Life Under Lampard –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi is enjoying a new lease of life under Everton manager, Frank Lampard.

Recall that the former Arsenal player has been a regular since Lampard’s appointment in January, unlike the case when the club was under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

Reacting to Iwobi’s impressive performance under Lampard, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesports.com that the former Arsenal star has developed to a big time player at Everton.

“Alex Iwobi has really improved his game under Frank Lampard at Everton this season. He has played in a more comfortable role under Lampard that gives him the ability to rove around the midfield.

“His performance on Saturday against Southampton is an indication of his progress and I know he’s enjoying a new lease of life under Lampard.”