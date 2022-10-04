Leicester Thrash Forest To Secure First Win Of Season

Wilfred Ndidi featured while Kelechi Iheanacho was benched as Leicester City secured their first win in the Premier League this season with a 4-0 win against visiting Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Taiwo Awoniyi also featured for struggling Forest and was replaced by Emmanuel Dennis in the 62nd minute.

Dennis is yet to open his account for Forest after five Premier League appearances.

Before the start of the second half Ndidi went off and was replaced by Boubakary Soumare.

Going into Monday’s game Leicester had lost their last six league fixtures while Forest had suffered defeats in their last four.

And moments after Awoniyi had hit the post for Forest, it was Leicester who took the lead in the 25th minute through James Maddison.

Jesse Lingard mis-hit a clearance and the ball fell to Maddison, whose shot deflected off Scott McKenna to beat Dean Henderson.

And two minutes later it was 2-0 as Harvey Barnes…