Messi Set For Barcelona Return Next Summer

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi will depart Paris Saint-Germain and return to Spanish LaLiga giants Barcelona next summer.

This is according to highly-respected Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati.

In a tweet, Brunati, who covers the Argentina national team, wrote: “July 1, 2023, Lionel Messi will be a Barca player.”

In 2021, Messi left Barcelona to sign for PSG on a two-year contract, with his exit chiefly down to the financial difficulties the Catalan giants were facing.

Messi has begun the 2022-23 campaign in impress form, scoring seven goals in 12 club appearances across all competitions.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that while Barcelona “are dreaming” of bringing Messi back, nothing, as yet, has been agreed with the player and club.

Also Read: Etebo Arrives Greece To Complete Aris Thessaloniki Transfer

Romano said: “Speaking to sources close to Leo Messi, there is still nothing agreed with any club; not with Barcelona – still no official…