Ndidi Gets Very Good Rating In Leicester’s 4-0 Win Vs Nottingham Forest

Wilfred Ndidi got very good rating after helping Leicester to a 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest, in Monday night’s Premier League clash at the King Power stadium.

The rating, which was compiled by Leicester Mercury, was for every Leicester player who featured in the encounter.

A brace from James Maddison and goals each from Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes earned Leicester their first win in the Premier League this season.

Ndidi made his eight appearance for the Foxes and was impressive before he was replaced by Boubakary Soumare before the start of the second half.

And following his impressive performance, Leicester Mercury rated Ndidi seven out of 10.

The Super Eagles star was one of nine Leicester players who was rated seven.

And commenting on Ndidi’s display, the Leicester-based media outfit wrote:”A welcome return to form for the midfielder, despite him only lasting a half. He made the tackles that have been missing from his game of late, while was very calm on the…