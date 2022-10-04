NFF Board Led By Gusau Should Develop Nigerian Leagues -Ilaboya

Executive Director, Edo State Sports Development Commission, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, has urged the new Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Board led by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to consider seriously the policy of giving the Nigerian leagues serious attention and making them better, Completesports.com reports.

Ilaboya, a former Chairman of Edo State Football Association while speaking with Completesports.com in Benin, Edo State recently described home leagues as a mill that will produce reliable players for national teams.

“NFF should look at the Nigerian leagues, I think we’re losing. Let us make our home leagues very very robust because it’s like a mill, a transition mill. Right now if you look at Super Eagles you can’t get one person that will be in that team,” Ilaboya told Completesports.com during an exclusive interview in Benin City.

“The NFF President and Board should make the home league, very robust, they should be well complemented. It must be well respected, players must…