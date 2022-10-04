No Regrets Choosing Chelsea Over Manchester United

John Mikel Obi has said he has good memories of his time with Chelsea and has no regrets picking the Blues over Manchester United.

The former Super Eagles captain enjoyed a successful 11-year spell at the Stamford Bridge and is one of the most decorated African players in history.

Mikel won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and four FA Cups during his time with the West London club.



The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner made a controversial move to Chelsea in 2006 after Manchester United after Manchester United claimed they had already signed him.

After a protracted saga which lasted for months, Chelsea offered to pay Manchester United $12m, while Mikel’s then Danish club Lyn Oslo got $4m

“I don’t regret any decision I made because I enjoyed everything I achieved at Chelsea – it’s the best decision I have ever made in my life,” Mikel…