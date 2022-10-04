Saka Ready To Sign New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka may have dropped a hint about his future at the club.

The talented 21-year-old is the man who is often at the heart of their attacking creativity.

Along with Martin Odegaard, Saka is usually the one tasked with helping to break down teams in a stubborn low block.

Per the Mirror, Saka has personally invested in an executive box at the Arsenal home stadium, the Emirates Stadium.

That may be an indication that Saka is set to sign a bumper new deal.

Previous media reports stated that Arsenal would offer him terms to become one of their highest paid players on close to £200,000 a week.

