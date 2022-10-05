Flamingos Lose 3-1 To Fenerbahce In Friendly

Nigeria’s Flamingos suffered a 3-1 loss to Fenebahce in a friendly game played in Turkey on Tuesday.

The game was part of the Flamingos preparation for this year’s U-17 FIFA women’s World Cup in India.

Etim Edidiong got Flamingos goal but a brace from Busan Seker and stoppage time strike from Nina Kpaho earned the Turkish club the win.

Seker opened the scoring in the 30th minute and made it 2-0 with 10 minutes left.

Edidiong pulled a goal back for the Flamingos in the 90th minute before Kpaho got the third goal for Fenerbahce in the 93rd minute.

Three days ago the Bankole Olowookere-led side defeated Galatasaray 3-1 in their first friendly game in Turkey.

The Nigerian girls are in Group B with Germany, Chile and New Zealand.

