Friendly: Waldrum Anticipates Tough Duel against Japan

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum says coming up against top sides will only make his team better ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Waldrum’s side will face the Nadeshiko of Japan in a friendly at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday.

The Super Falcons test their might in two friendlies against current world champions, United States of America last month.

The American stated that pitting his team against the likes of Japan and world champions USA can only improve them.

“We play against the best teams in the world because that is what it will be like at the World Cup,” Waldrum told a press conference on Wednesday.

“You don’t get better if you don’t play the best competition.

“Japan are a world power, they are a very disciplined and organised team.

“They have maintained their quality, they now have physically strong players.

“It will be a difficult challenge, but it will be a great experience for us as we prepare for the World Cup.

“We have some…