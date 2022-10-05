I’ll Be Delighted To Represent Either Ghana Or Belgium –Amuzu

Anderlecht forward, Francis Amuzu has revealed his desire to represent either of the Black Stars of Ghana or Belgium at the 2022 World Cup.

ecall that Amuzu was part of the Belgium squad that played against Wales and Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

However, in an interview with footballghana.com, he said that he will be delighted if he’s selected for the World Cup

“Ghana or Belgium? It’s 50-50,” Amuzu said.

” Yes I was in the Roberto Martinez pre-selection for the last international matches. Going with Ghana to the World Cup? It’s possible but I don’t know.”

Amuzu has scored two goals and registered two assists from 15 games in all competitions for Anderlecht this season.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.