I’m Not Scared Of Playing In The Premier League

Destiny Udogie believes he has what it takes to succeed with his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

The centre-back penned a contract with the Lillywhites this summer before he was loaned back to Udinese.

He told La Repubblica: “Serie A helps me to grow. The months I remain here on loan in Udine will be important to improve myself further.

“With my head now I’m here. To say, I haven’t heard from (Spurs manager Antonio) Conte yet. The Premier however does not scare me.

“The game is fantastic and I have always spoken English at home with my parents born in Nigeria.”

Source: Complete Sports

