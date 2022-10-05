James Makes UCL History In Chelsea’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan

Chelsea recorded their first win in Group E in this season’s UEFA Champions League after a comfortable 3-0 win against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Reece James made history on the night, at age 22 years and 301 days, he is now the youngest Chelsea player ever to both score and assist a goal in the same UEFA Champions League game.

Also on target for Chelsea was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while Wesley Fofana opened his goals account for Graham Potter’s side.

The win took Chelsea to second place on four points after three games played.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 24th minute thanks to Fofana who netted his first goal for the Blues from a corner.

In the 56th minute Aubameyang doubled Chelsea’s lead as he turned home James’ cross.

James then got on the score sheet on 62nd minute to make it 3-0.

In Group G, Erling Haaland continued his impressive form in front of goal, as he…