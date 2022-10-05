Nottingham Forest CEO, Head Of Transfer, Manager Facing Sack

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest’s recruitment chiefs are facing the sack with manager Steve Cooper’s job also in doubt after splashing £139.3million on 23 players, the Sun reports.

Forest have got off to a poor start in the Premier League, winning just one game in eight.

And Cooper is struggling to get the best out of his new players having spent £150m in the summer transfer window.

And The Telegraph claims that CEO Dane Murphy and recruitment chiefs George Syrianos and Andy Scott are facing uncertain futures with owner Evangelos Marinakis set to take drastic action.

Cooper is also fighting for his job following Forest’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Monday night.

The loss saw the Foxes leapfrog Forest in the table, and the latter now sit rock bottom on just four points.

Murphy only joined the club last year from Barnsley, but the report states former Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley, who currently holds an advisory role at the City Ground,…