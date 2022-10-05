Oshoala Academy Holds First- Ever SHE Project In Lagos

The Asisat Oshoala Academy will hold the first- ever SHE project in Lagos on Thursday.

The recently established Oshoala Academy has been carving a niche for itself in the Nigerian football environment, as it has continued to impact positively in the life of girl-child in the country both in sports and education.

While the lucky girls who were admitted into the academy based in Lagos has been weekly exposed to the rudiments of football together with life skills training, the Asisat Oshoala Academy will in October this year flags off a programs code named SHE Project, which will be taken to communities in Lagos.

The SHE Project, an all-encompassing initiative, is designed as Sports Intervention, Humanitarian Intervention and Educational Intervention program for the targeted communities.

The maiden edition is scheduled for the Vetland junior Grammar School in Agege, Lagos.

With the facilitating support from. Nike, an America sports wears Company and Women Win, the SHE Project…