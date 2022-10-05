‘Osimhen Is An Excellent Striker’ –Simeone

Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as an excellent and quality striker who has always prove his worth in the team.

Recall that the Simeone was on the score sheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 6-1 in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game.

Osimhen has been sidelined since picking up an injury in the UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool last month.

“Osimhen is a very good player, he’s also a good person,” Simeone told Omasports TV.

“We know we need him in the team just like me and Raspadori. When he returns, the coach would have to decide who will be the first choice striker.”

