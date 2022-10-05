Rashford, Sancho Better Than Me –Leao

AC Milan star Rafael Leao says he’s yet to be in the same level with Man United duo of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

He made this known in response to former Italy star Cassano’s comments, who named the Man Utd pair, along with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati as superior players to Leao, and said that he doesn’t make enough of a difference in games.

The comments made have raised eyebrows in Italy, as he discussed the merits of the Portuguese forward.

“He would not be a regular starter in the best teams in Europe,” Cassano told Bobo TV on Monday.

“Liverpool have Luis Diaz. Barcelona have Ansu Fati who is 19-year-old. Leao plays in Serie A, not a top league.

“To me, Sancho and Rashford are better than Leao, Sancho is phenomenal. Leao is a mix between Dembélé and Martial. He is not worth €150m he doesn’t score 50 goals…