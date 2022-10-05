Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi has lauded the team’s massive victory against Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.

Sergio Conceicao’s side lost their opening two games in Group D against Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid.

The Dragons however bounced back, edging out Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at the Estadio Do Dragao on Tuesday night.

Sanusi started the game on the bench and replaced Brazil defender, Wendell in the 63rd minute.

Read Also: UCL: Sanusi Scores For Porto, Onyedika Helps Club Brugge Beat Atletico Madrid

The left-back gave Porto the lead six minutes later.

Another substitute Gelano added the second goal three minutes from time.

“This victory is very important for us and for our path,”the Nigeria international said after the game.

Porto occupy second position in the group with three points from three games.

The Portuguese giants will travel to Germany for the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…