UCL: Sanusi Scores For Porto, Onyedika Helps Club Brugge Beat Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi scored his first UEFA Champions League goal of the season as FC Porto defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at the Estadio Do Dragao on Tuesday night.

Sanusi replaced Brazil defender, Wendell in the 63rd minute.

The left-back then opened scoring for Porto six minutes later after he was set up by Mehdi Taremi.

Another substitute Galeno added the second four minutes from time.

At the Jan Breydelstadion, Raphael Onyedika put up a fine performance in Club Brugge’s 2-0 home win against Atletico Madrid.

Onyedika was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Ghana forward Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla were on target for the hosts in the game.

In another game, Calvin Bassey had a torrid evening as Ajax were destroyed 6-1 by Napoli.

His compatriot, Victor Osimhen missed the game for Napoli as a result of injury.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…