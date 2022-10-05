UWCL: Oshoala Ready For Tough Group Stage Contest

Asisat Oshoala is looking forward to coming up against the top teams in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season.

Barcelona Femeni fell to a 3-1 defeat against Olympique Lyonnais in the final of last season’s competition.

The 27-year-old scored the consolation goal in Barcelona’s 4-1 defeat to same opponent in the final in 2019.

Oshoala became the first African woman to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2021, after coming on in the 71st minute.of Barcelona’s 4-0 win against Chelsea.

The Blaugurana will be up against Bayern Munich, Rosengard of Sweden and Portuguese side, Benfica in the group stage of this season’s competition.

“It’s a competition for champions. We are ready for the Championship. I will love to meet them again,” CNN Sport.

“I love to play against PSG, Bayern, Benfica. We are ready.”

The forward is the most decorated African…