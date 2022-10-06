Ajibade To Lead Super Falcons Against Japan

Rasheedat Ajibade will lead Nigeria’s senior women team when they confront their Japanese counterparts in a prestigious international friendly match in Kobe on Thursday.

Regular skipper Onome Ebi is only just recovering from an injury sustained at the Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in July and Spain-based forward Asisat Oshoala is not in Kobe for this encounter.

The precocious Ajibade scored three of Nigeria’s goals in Morocco, including the winner against Cameroon in the quarter-finals that qualified the nine-time African champions to the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

First choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is available, alongside defenders Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre and Glory Ogbonna, as well as midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Christy Ucheibe and Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Ifeoma Onumonu and Uchenna Kanu.

Also in Kobe…