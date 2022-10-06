Benzema Deserves Ballon d’Or Award –Mane

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane, has predicted that Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or award.

Recall that the Senegalese star is also in the running for the prize, as he enjoyed an impressive season last term with Liverpool.

The Senegalese won two domestic cups with the Reds, while finishing second in the Premier League and receiving a runners-up medal in the Champions League.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, Mane stated that the cap best fit the France international.

“Honestly, I think that Karim deserves it this year. He’s had a great, great season with Real Madrid. He’s won the Champions League… I think he easily deserves it, so I’m happy for him.

“I know I won the African Cup of Nations, it was a relief for me and for the whole country, and I’m really happy to have won my first AFCON with my country.

“But I think it’s Karim who deserves it, and I honestly believe that,” Mane said.

Style of play





Source: Complete Sports