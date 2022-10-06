Don’t Judge Super Falcons By Japan, US Friendly

Ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has revealed that the Super Falcons should not be judged by the US and Japan friendly games.

Recall that Nigeria lost 2-0 to Japan in today’s friendly encounter after initially losing 4-0 and 2-1 to US in September.

However, reacting to the team’s performance, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the game is meant to help the ladies and the coaching crew fine tune their strategies ahead of the main tournament.

He noted that it will be too early to start crucifying the team even before the World Cup.

“Well, I don’t think the players or the team generally should be judged by the friendly games they have played so far.

“What is more paramount is for the team to understand each other and perfect their strategy before the World Cup proper.

“Atleast there is an improvement to the game they played…