ECL: Scamacca Nets Winner As West Ham Pip Anderlecht

West Ham maintained their impressive start to the Europa Conference League (ECL) as they defeated Anderlecht 1-0 on Thursday.

The only goal of the game was scored by substitute Gianluca Scamacca to recorded a third straight victory in the Europa Conference League.

Scamacca guided it into the bottom corner with a first-time strike on the turn, late in the second half.

West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was forced to make an excellent save to block Anderlecht striker Fabio Silva’s header shortly afterwards.

The Hammers sit top of Group B with Anderlecht five points behind.

