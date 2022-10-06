Ex- Ajax Star Vink Demands More From Bassey

Former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Marciano Vink has tasked Calvin Bassey to improve his game, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey linked up with the Eredivisie champions from Rangers this summer.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed rave reviews following his impressive start to life at the club.

The 22-year-old has however come under intense criticism for his displays in recent outings.

Ajax were pulverized 6-1 by Serie A club, Napoli in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

It was the club’s third defeat in their last four outings.

” I believe that Bassey is very strong and that he is powerful in the duels. But at Ajax, something more is demanded, especially if you want to play a constructive game,”

