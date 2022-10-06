Flamingos Jet Out To India From Turkey Tonight

Nigeria’s U-17 national women team, the Flamingos are expected to fly out of Istanbul, Turkey tonight [Thursday], for New Delhi, India for the FIFA U-17 Women world cup scheduled for October 11-30, reports Completesports.com.

The Flamingos are expected to travel to Goa where they will take on Germany in their opening fixture on Tuesday, October 11 2022. Hosts India and the USA will clash in the official opening match same day at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The Flamingos have been in camp for the past 10 days training and played two friendly games with two of the Turkish best senior women club sides beating Galatasaray 3-1 and losing by the same margin to Fenerbahce.

An official source in Turkey told Completesports.com that the girls are in high spirits and raring to go and do well at the world cup adding the training tour was very rewarding for the team’s build-up

“We played two friendly games in Turkey,…