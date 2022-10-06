Gyan Denies Expressing Interest To Play For Ghana A Qatar t 2022

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has denied saying that he wants to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to hold between November 20 and December 18.

The Black Stars are set to take part in their fourth FIFA World Cup after previously qualifying for the Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014 editions.

Gyan had earlier told BBC that he could play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before in 1994, when Roger Milla came out of retirement to play in the World Cup,” Gyan was quoted by BBC in August.

However, in a recent interview with Angel FM as quoted by Footballghana.com Gyan backtracked on his statements.

“I never said I will play for Black Stars, I was misquoted,” Gyan said.

“But if the people need me and there’s any motivation, why not? I can risk and come.”

Gyan scored 51 goals in 109 games for…