Hazard Is 100% Important Player For Belgium –Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has hailed Real Madrid winger, Eden Hazard as an important player for the national team and is looking forward to unleashing the talent of the 31-year-old on opponents during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hazard has found game time hard to come by this season with only three games for Los Blancos (the white) in Laliga.

According to Rtbf Martinez maintains that Hazard is a key player for the Red Devils of Belgium despite his seeming decline at Real Madrid.

“Is Eden Hazard still an important player for the national team? Yes, 100 percent,” Martinez said.

“I think his experience, his influence on opponents, the way he’s still beating players, he’s creating a real threat.

“For me, it’s a profile that is one of the best in the world in terms of being able to play.

“But now we have to wonder if he can play 90 minutes, or seven matches in a short period….