Hoefkens Hails Onyedika After Historic Win Vs Atletico Madrid

Club Brugge head coach Carl Hoefkens has hailed Raphael Onyedika and his teammates following Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid on match day three of the Champions League.

Goals in each half from Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla earned Brugge a third straight win in Group B.

Brugge are now the first Belgian team to win their opening three games of a Champions League campaign.

Onyedika saw 90 minutes of action for Brugge and was impressive in the win against Diego Simeone’s men.

And reacting to the performance of Onyedika and his teammates, Hoefkens expressed delight that everything went as planned.

Also Read: Championship: Balogun Helps QPR Claim Another Away Win

“Everything went according to plan,” Hoefkens was quoted on Brugge’s Twitter handle.

“I think we knew beforehand what we wanted to do and I’m happy how my players executed that. In possession of the ball, we were able to hurt them and we did that very well in the first half.

“The second half was…