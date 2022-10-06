I’m Undecided On Chelsea Number One Goalkeeper –Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has revealed that he’s yet to decide on who become the team’s number one goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga may retain his place in Chelsea’s goal when they face AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The former Brighton manager said he was not ready to put any labels on who his first choice keeper is.

“I’m in no rush to label anyone one or two or anything like that. I want to help Edouard get fit and ready to play, which he’s done really well so far,” Potter told reporters.

“Then we’ve got two goalkeepers, and in an ideal world, you want football to decide. We’ve got two we really believe in and that’s a really good situation for us.”

Managerial style

Potter has been recognised for his “progressive” and “unconventional” coaching methods. At Östersund, he encouraged his players and staff to engage in community activities, such as…