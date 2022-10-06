‘Mahrez Must Come Back To His Best’ –Guardiola Speaks

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has urged Riyad Mahrez to focus on his game if he must get back to his best.

Guardiola made this known in a press conference ahead of the team’s Champions League clash against Copenhagen today.

Recall that Mahrez has made only one start since August, with Phil Foden taking his place on the right wing.

Guardiola wants the 31-year-old to rediscover his love for the game before he can force his way back into his thoughts.

“He knows it. I know perfectly Riyad. We need him to come back to his best and when he’s the best – personality, ability, quality, his love for the game.

“Step-by-step he will come back. Now he’s not playing much but he has to come back in better physical condition.

“The rest, I cannot teach him anything – he’s too good,” Guardiola told a Champions League news conference when asked about Mahrez’s recent form.