Nantes Suffer Defeat Away To Freiburg

Moses Simon featured for Nantes who lost 2-0 to Freiburg in Group G of the Europa League on Thursday.

It is now back-to-back defeats for Nantes and they have managed just one win in their last five games (four losses).

Simon was later taken off in the 69th minute for Cameroon forward Ignatius Ganago.

It was Nantes’ second loss in three group games which leaves them in third place.

In Group A, Arsenal recorded their first clean sheet at the Emirates this season with a comfortable 3-0 win against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Mikel Arteta’s men seat top of the group on six points after playing a game less.

Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding put the Gunners 2-0 up in the first half before summer signing Fabio Vieira added the third goal late in the game.

Other results saw Bright Osayi-Samuel help Fenerbahce beat Victor Olatunji’s AEK Larnaca, Victor Boniface’s Union Saint-Gilloise beat Sporting Braga 2-1 away…