Nwabili Joins South African Club Chippa United

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili has joined South Africa Premier League club, Chippa United.

Nwabili left Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Katsina United at the end of last season.

The Chili Boys have been looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department following the departure of Sipho Chaine to Orlando Pirates on the last of the transfer window.

Ismail Watenga also left the Chippa United at the end of last season

Nwakali will battle Lloyd Kazapua for a starting berth in the team.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.