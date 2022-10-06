Pulisic Must Do Everything To Convince Potter –Henry

Former Premier League goal-king, Thierry Henry has warned Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic to prove his worth in a bid to force his way into the starting eleven.

The 24-year-old USA international has continued to struggle to secure a regular role even after the sack of Thomas Tuchel as he is yet to start the last three games since Potter was appointed.

Pulisic has openly admitted to being frustrated at the club following his lack of playing time during Tuchel’s reign.

However, Arsenal legend, Henry urged the former Borussia Dortmund star who was left on the bench in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, to start making an impact at Stamford Bridge.

“At one point you’re going to have to bring something to the table, I know I’m repeating myself but it’s true,” Henry told CBS Sports.

“How many managers are not going to trust you? It’s going to have…