Super Eagles To Face Costa Rica In Friendly November 9

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will confront the Costa Rica in an international friendly in the San Jose on November 9.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon told thenff.com on Thursday that the Super Eagles have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The game is scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose and will kick off 8pm Costa Rica time (3am, 10th November in Nigeria).

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarter-finals, defeating France, Korea Republic and Canada in the group phase.

The Super Eagles have another friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on November 17.

